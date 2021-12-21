Menu

Crime

Family appeals for help in finding missing Hagersville woman

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 11:04 am
Amber Ellis was last seen toward the end of February. View image in full screen
Amber Ellis was last seen toward the end of February. OPP / ho

The family of a missing Hagersville woman is appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information they might have about her disappearance.

OPP says Amber Ellis was last seen towards the end of February on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

Read more: OPP investigating rash of damage to vehicles overnight in Haldimand County

Her mom, Donna Ellis, reported her missing on March 8.

“She’s still human. She’s still a mother,” Donna Ellis said in a video OPP posted on social media.

“She’s still a daughter, an aunt, a sister, a granddaughter, a friend and we got to bring her home. And anyone who knows anything, we’ve got to bring her home.”

Her stepfather Tim Scott added: “It’s been almost a year since we’ve seen her. We miss her.”

Police say the 33-year-old mother was living in nearby Hagersville but also has ties to the Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County areas.

Read more: 2 charged in connection with fatal Hagersville, Ont. ‘fail to remain’ crash

She is described as being five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds with a thin build, long dark hair and brown eyes.

Police say they have a team dedicated to locating the missing woman and have interviewed dozens of witnesses.

“However, we believe there are additional witnesses who have information who have not yet come forward,” Det. Insp. Chris Josiah said.

“We’re asking those witnesses who do have information to contact the Haldimand County OPP tipline or Crimestoppers.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-866-549-2090 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

