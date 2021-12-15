OPP investigating rash of damage to vehicles overnight in Haldimand County

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four passenger vehicles were damaged in a spree of mischief incidents overnight in Haldimand County.

Investigators say one of the autos had gasoline poured all over it and three others had their driver’s side windows smashed out in Hagersville.

The occurrences happened to several cars on King Street West between Jane and David streets and may be connected to a single suspect.

“The unknown person approached a fifth vehicle but noticed the surveillance camera at the residence and as a result he fled the location,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release.

The suspect is believed to be a male wearing a grey hoodie who also wore a black mask and carried a flashlight.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the OPP.