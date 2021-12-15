Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
December 15 2021 9:55am
04:31

Omicron and travel restrictions

Experts say the Omicron variant is spreading faster than every previous strain of COVID-19. Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti discusses what this means for Ontario.

