Crime

Dartmouth home damaged by gunfire: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 8:22 pm
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Dartmouth on Dec. 20, 2021. File/Global Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Farrell Street in Dartmouth Monday evening.

Police said someone reported hearing gunfire in the 0-100 block of Farrell Street at 6:47 p.m.

Read more: Man charged with murder, woman with accessory after fact, in Dartmouth killing

When officers arrived, the suspect — or suspects — had already fled. Police said a home was damaged by gunfire, but no one was struck and there were no injuries.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public and police are on scene conducting an investigation along with members of the General Investigative Section and Forensic Identification Services,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Halifax Regional Police at (902) 490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

