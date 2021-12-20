Many Peachland residents woke up waterless

Send this page to someone via email

A water main leak on Princeton Avenue has left a number of Peachland homes without water overnight and there’s no updated information on when that will change.

“Staff received a call for a reported water leak on Princeton Ave just uphill of Turner Ave earlier (Sunday) evening and have since determined that in order to slow flow to effect repairs, the water main will have to be shut down near the water treatment plant, effectively cutting water service to the majority of Peachland,” the district wrote in an update.

“Many customers lower in the system likely won’t experience an entire shutdown, merely a pressure loss.”

Staff are currently on-site with a contractor and working to expose the waterline.

“Once exposed, we will be able to make a better determination as to what sort of timeline will be required to repair the leak and restore water service. ”