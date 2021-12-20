Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Many Peachland residents woke up waterless

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 12:38 pm
Peachland residents woke up to no water on Monday. View image in full screen
Peachland residents woke up to no water on Monday. Megan Turcato / Global News

A water main leak on Princeton Avenue has left a number of Peachland homes without water overnight and there’s no updated information on when that will change.

“Staff received a call for a reported water leak on Princeton Ave just uphill of Turner Ave earlier (Sunday) evening and have since determined that in order to slow flow to effect repairs, the water main will have to be shut down near the water treatment plant, effectively cutting water service to the majority of Peachland,” the district wrote in an update.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan pig sanctuary moves to Peachland, B.C.' Okanagan pig sanctuary moves to Peachland, B.C.
Okanagan pig sanctuary moves to Peachland, B.C – Aug 28, 2021

“Many customers lower in the system likely won’t experience an entire shutdown, merely a pressure loss.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Staff are currently on-site with a contractor and working to expose the waterline.

“Once exposed, we will be able to make a better determination as to what sort of timeline will be required to repair the leak and restore water service. ”

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peachland tagWater Main tagdistrict of peachland tagWater Leak tagWater Plant tagWater Pressure tagPrinceton Avenue tagtown services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers