More than 157,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits distributed in Alberta on 1st day of rollout

The Alberta government distributed more than 157,000 rapid test kits on Friday, amid huge demand for the kits ahead of the holidays.

On Friday morning, the province began offering free COVID-19 antigen test kits to Albertans at more than 700 Alberta Health Services sites and pharmacies across the province.

Each kit contains five rapid tests. The province said the initial rollout will see 500,000 test kits distributed across the province. Albertans are able to receive one kit every two weeks, as well as pick up a kit for someone else as long as they have their health-care number.

There were long lines at several sites Friday, with some Albertans reporting they were not able to get a kit, despite visiting multiple sites.

“There has been great uptake in the rapid test program,” Alberta Health spokesperson Laura Glover said in an email to Global News Monday morning.

“On Friday, more than 787,000 rapid tests (157,400 kits) were distributed across the province.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "On Friday, more than 787,000 rapid tests (157,400 kits) were distributed across the province."

The province said due to the nature of the program, it is not able to say how many kits were distributed from individual sites or communities.

Glover said there are two million more rapid tests (400,000 kits) on hand that will be distributed in the coming days, and another one million additional tests (200,000 kits) set to be shipped later this month.

Glover said the province has requested another 4.3 million tests in December, and hopes to increase to 10 million tests a month starting in January.

“We’ll resupply and expand as fast as we can get supply from the federal government,” Glover said.

Glover said test kits were shipped to all five Alberta Health Services zones, but noted there will be some variance in delivery and arrival time due to several factors, including weather and road conditions.

The province has a list of sites on its website that are offering the test kits.

The province said it hopes to expand to more pharmacies province-wide in January, as supply allows.

The rollout of rapid antigen test kits was announced by Premier Jason Kenney last week, as the province also announced eased COVID-19 public health restrictions ahead of the holidays. The eased restrictions came as several other provinces announced additional public health measures amid a rise in Omicron cases of COVID-19 across Canada.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 4,431 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Also as of Friday, the province had identified 173 cases of the Omicron variant.

Alberta does not release COVID-19 data over the weekend. Data from the last three days should be released later Monday afternoon.