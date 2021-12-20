The 45th and final 5 Songs You Must Hear list is here. Make sure you get all the way down to number five of this week’s recommendations because…well, you’ll see.

1. Art D’Ecco, Desires

In Standard Definition (Paper Bag)

Recommended If You Like: Glam, glam, and more glam!

I have a theory that Art D’Ecco has time traveled from 1972 to bestow us with a glitzy, glammy, sound that would have made Marc Bolan squeal with delight. And for such an act to come out of Victoria, BC—home of the “newlywed and nearly dead”—is astonishing. And talk about resourceful. When he started making albums in 2016, all he had to work with was a piano and an iPhone. If Art were British, he’d already be a big star. We need to give him a push.

2. White Lies, I Don’t Want to Go to Mars

As I Try Not to Fall Apart (PIAS)

RIYL: English post-punk sung in a baritone

I first discovered this English band with their debut single back in 2008. Personally, I thought they were going to blow up but instead have had a low-key career (at least here in North America) with five good but underappreciated albums. Let’s see what happens with their sixth which is scheduled for February 18. Meanwhile, let’s dedicate this song to Elon Musk.

3. Gayle, abcefu

Single (WMG)

RIYL: Songs with a lot of F-bombs

What happens when an artist releases a great song that has language that makes it inadvisable for radio airplay? You create a special sanitized edit with all the offending words removed. However, for full effect, you need to hear the original version. This is the angriest song I’ve heard in a long time. Beware playing it around kids because, well, what about the children, right?

4. Aeon Station, Queens

Observatory (Sub Pop)

RIYL: Righteous spin-offs

Aeon Station is actually Kevin Whelan, ex of a beloved New Jersey indie band called The Wrens. (Twenty years ago, a young Arcade Fire adored their stuff.) At least five tracks of this album were demoed when The Wrens still existed, but when the band wouldn’t use them, he decided to go solo. This has been called by some the greatest indie rock record of 2021. Thoughts?

5. Sidow Sobrino, I’m Obsessed with You

Single (Independent)

RIYL: I, er…I don’t know what to say.

The only reason I’m including this track is because of an email that arrived the other day. I quote: “SIDOW SOBRINO – THE WORLD’S NO.1 SUPERSTAR. Adored by the masses, coveted by the entertainment industry andhttps://sidowsobrino.net/ celebrated by the news media. Sidow Sobrino, a man who was born in deep poverty and become globally successful through his own efforts, managing to work among the biggest directors, producers, and top-name celebrities in Hollywood. Songwriter, recording artist, actor, and producer Sidow Sobrino, is one of the most prolific artists of all time. His songs and memorable characters on the silver screen always leave the audience wanting more. Sidow Sobrino is one man You can’t get off your mind!”

Uh, okay. Really?