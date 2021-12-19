Pointe-du-chêne, N.B. residents continue to fight pending amalgamation with Shediac

Send this page to someone via email

A group in Pointe-du-Chêne is pursuing village status for the community, despite being set to amalgamate with Shediac in January 2023, following the adoption of the Higgs government’s sweeping municipal reform bill last week.

The advisory committee of the Local Service District of Pointe-du-Chêne has plastered their community with signs opposing the impending amalgamation, and presented a petition to Daniel Allain, the Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform, on Thursday.

Read more: New water problems for New Brunswick beach prompt call for testing

The province’s criteria for community viability is a population of at least 4,000 and a tax base of at least $200 million, as outlined in the white paper released in November.

Pointe-du-chêne’s population falls well under that benchmark, at just over 700 based on the most recent Census data, and a tax base of roughly $173 million.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the group argues seasonal cottage dwellers make up most of its tax base, giving them a compelling argument for making Pointe-du-Chêne village status.

“All the other areas, Moncton, Fredericton, Saint John, if you look at their tax base per capita, Pointe-du-Chêne is higher than that,” said Arthur Melanson, a member of the advisory committee. He estimates Pointe-du-Chêne’s per capita tax rate is a little over 240,000, while Shediac’s is a little over 100,000.

Odette Babineau, the chairperson of the committee, said her primary concern about amalgamation with Shediac is the latter’s focus on residential development.

“It’s a very small area and it’s occupied to the max. The only development that happens is when they tear down old cottages and multi-million dollar homes are built around our shore,” she said.

Babineau and Melanson both expressed concern that further residential development would further exacerbate environmental issues plaguing Pointe-du-Chêne, home to Parlee Beach.

“We need to put in the infrastructure to protect ourselves from coastal erosion, we’ve seen. We don’t have drain pipes…we need some systems to protect our community”

Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform argued the merger will help address the long-standing infrastructure issues.

Read more: New Brunswick municipalities prepare for amalgamation amid sweeping reforms

Story continues below advertisement

“This community can improve its infrastructure through the town of Shediac who has that capacity. Shediac is a burgeoning town, which has a lot of assets.”

The group has met with the province several times and feels their conversations were not productive.

The nearby communities of Scoudouc and Shediac Cape will also become part of Shediac.

“Each of these LSDs will be new wards. So the people of Pointe-du-Chêne — for the first time in 60 years — a representative for their ward will be able to talk about services and how to improve their community,” he said.

Across the province, the new boundaries as introduced by the reforms will be finalized by the 1st of January.

—with files from Nathalie Sturgeon