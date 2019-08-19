New water problems for New Brunswick beach prompt call for testing

A popular New Brunswick beach had four no-swim advisories last week, prompting calls for more tests to find the source of the problem.

Poor water quality resulted in the advisories on Aug. 12, 14, 15 and 16 for Parlee Beach, a popular tourist destination on the province’s east coast.

Arthur Melanson, vice-president of the Red Dot Association, a local group formed five years ago to protect the beach and the local environment, is calling on the province to find the source of the bacteria.

He says after a good summer so far, the no-swim notices occurred after a heavy rain, and he believes testing could determine if the bacteria come from human waste, animals or birds.

Officials with the province were not immediately available for comment.

A report released in April 2018 concluded there is no evidence of a chronic water quality issue at Parlee Beach, and last June the beach was given a blue-flag designation for meeting international standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety.