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Canada

Billions of public money to battery companies poorly planned, Quebec auditor says

By Thomas Laberge The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2026 8:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CAQ blasted for risky, failed battery investments'
CAQ blasted for risky, failed battery investments
The CAQ government is facing scathing criticism for taking significant risks with taxpayer money as it invested more than $2 billion in the electric battery industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds were lost when companies like Northvolt went belly up. Quebec's auditor general has just revealed a new report into the fiasco. As Dan Spector reports, the new premier is claiming she's not to blame, but the opposition isn't buying it.
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Quebec’s auditor general says the provincial government showed poor planning in $2.2 billion of investments in various battery companies.

The report released today by Christine Roy found that the investments by the Coalition Avenir Québec government lacked clear objectives and timelines.

Roy’s office analyzed 29 files related to 11 companies in the battery sector, representing approximately $2.2 billion in authorized financial assistance as of Sept. 30, 2025.

About $1.9 billion of that money had been disbursed as of that time.

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The auditor noted that four of the 11 companies have filed for creditor protection, while two others have suspended or abandoned their projects.

The companies analyzed include electric vehicle-maker Lion Electric as well as battery manufacturer Northvolt, whose parent company in Sweden went bankrupt in March 2025.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

Click to play video: 'CAQ rallies behind Legault amid turmoil as pre-session caucus kicks off'
CAQ rallies behind Legault amid turmoil as pre-session caucus kicks off

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