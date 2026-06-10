Billions of public money to battery companies poorly planned, Quebec auditor says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s auditor general says the provincial government showed poor planning in $2.2 billion of investments in various battery companies.

The report released today by Christine Roy found that the investments by the Coalition Avenir Québec government lacked clear objectives and timelines.

Roy’s office analyzed 29 files related to 11 companies in the battery sector, representing approximately $2.2 billion in authorized financial assistance as of Sept. 30, 2025.

About $1.9 billion of that money had been disbursed as of that time.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The auditor noted that four of the 11 companies have filed for creditor protection, while two others have suspended or abandoned their projects.

The companies analyzed include electric vehicle-maker Lion Electric as well as battery manufacturer Northvolt, whose parent company in Sweden went bankrupt in March 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.