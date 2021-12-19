Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police use taser during domestic disturbance

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 12:31 pm
Saskatoon police use taser during domestic disturbance - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

A Saskatoon police officer used a conducted energy weapon (CEW), commonly known as a taser, on a woman Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., police received a complaint of a family disturbance at an apartment in the 3800 block of Luther Place.

Read more: Saskatoon police use taser on man who allegedly charged officers with butcher knife

Police say the caller complained that a woman was intoxicated and assaulted a child. The caller stayed on the phone, and police say they heard a struggle.

Trending Stories

Officers arriving at the apartment found the door locked and had to force their way in. Police say they found two women “still actively involved in a physical struggle.”

An officer at the scene used the taser on one of the women. The struggle ended and the women were separated from each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers took a 32-year-old woman into custody who is facing charges of assault.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death on Spadina Crescent East

A 59-year-old woman received minor injuries from the taser and was taken to hospital for examination, police say. Police add the woman was the initial caller and she is not facing any charges.

Saskatoon police say they will review the use of the taser under their use of force policy.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagAssault tagSaskatoon Police Service tagTaser tagSPS tagConducted Energy Weapon tagCEW tagDomestic Disturbance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers