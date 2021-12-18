COVID-19: N.B. reports 2 deaths, 133 new cases as interim measures go into effect

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 133 new cases and two deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

In a release, the province said a person in their 60s and a person in their 80s, both in the Miramichi region, have died as a result of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 18 are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 60 are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 24 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), six are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), three are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), seven are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 15 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

There are currently 40 people in hospital, of whom 13 are in intensive care. Seven people are on a ventilator.

The province says of those in hospital, 25 people are over the age of 60 and there is nobody under 19.

According to the release, 82.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.3 per cent have received one dose, and 12.8 have received a booster dose.

The province has confirmed 30 cases of the Omicron variant so far.

Interim measures

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, the following measures are now in effect, in addition to the current measures for Level 1 of the winter action plan to curb the spread of COVID-19:

People must limit their household contacts to a maximum of a Steady 20.

Distancing must be maintained at all times in businesses, retail establishments, gyms, salons and spas. Dining in restaurants is still permitted but two metres must be maintained between tables and proof of vaccination is still required.

Entertainment centres, including movie theatres, professional sporting venues, casinos, etc., will be operating at 50 per cent capacity with distancing of two metres.

More information on the current measures is available on the Government of New Brunswick website.