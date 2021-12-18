Mount Allison, Moncton universities to begin 2022 semester online

Send this page to someone via email

Two New Brunswick universities say they will begin their winter terms online as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the province.

In an update posted to the Mount Allison University website, the school said classes will resume on Jan. 10, but will be online until Jan. 24.

This online instruction period is “intended to allow for a full academic term and a resumption of classes, while beginning with less in person and on campus activity as a precautionary measure,” the update said.

The school said they anticipate many residence students have already committed to return in the first week of January and may not be able to change their plans, and residences will open for those who plan to return during the week of Jan. 3.

“However, students who have the flexibility to delay returning to residences are asked to do so,” the update said, adding that the university is exploring testing options.

The school also said that masks will be required both indoors and outdoors on campus during the winter term.

“In indoor spaces, masks should also be worn in non-classroom settings and when studying,” it said. “Masks can be removed in certain limited cases — to eat or drink (but otherwise masks should remain in place), when performing music or theatre, and when participating in athletics and fitness activities.”

The school said the “vast majority” of Mount Allison community members have reported they are fully vaccinated, and reminded incoming students that they will be required to follow the vaccination mandate by providing proof of full vaccination or report for regular testing.

Meanwhile, at the Université de Moncton, courses will also start on Jan. 10 but will take place over Microsoft TEAMS from Jan. 10 to 14.

The school said on its website that some exceptions will be made for nursing science courses that require in-person training. In-person classes are expected to resume on Jan. 17.

The school is asking students to ensure they have a reliable internet connection to take part in the courses.

Some schools in Nova Scotia also plan to begin the winter term online, with the Nova Scotia Community College, Dalhousie and King’s universities announcing the move on Friday.