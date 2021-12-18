Menu

Health

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson tests positive for COVID-19 after testing negative this week

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ottawa mayor advises keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family amid Omicron spread' COVID-19: Ottawa mayor advises keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family amid Omicron spread
WATCH ABOVE: Mayor Jim Watson says he’s hoping 2022 can be "as normal as possible" after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but urges Ottawa residents to have limited holiday gatherings again this year as the Omicron variant spreads through the community.

Ottawa’s mayor Jim Watson has tested positive for COVID-19 after initially testing negative earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, my follow up COVID-19 test came back positive and I will remain in isolation for the next eight days,” Watson tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tests negative after COVID-19 exposure

The mayor added that he is not experiencing any symptoms and is encouraging residents to follow public health guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Please follow all Ottawa Health guidelines, limit your contacts, and get your vaccine as soon as you can,” his tweet read.

On Dec. 10, Watson went into isolation at his home after a staffer in his office tested positive for the virus. He said he was not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 3,301 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

The mayor was tested Sunday, Dec. 12, and on Tuesday morning, he tweeted that the test came back negative, but he would continue to work from home for another five days and monitor for symptoms.

Watson planned to get another test following his initial results and planned to end his self-isolation if he tested negative again. That follow-up test came back positive.

— with files from Craig Lord 

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Some Canadian travellers say advisory came with too little notice' COVID-19: Some Canadian travellers say advisory came with too little notice
