Ottawa mayor Jim Watson tests positive for COVID-19 after testing negative this week

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s mayor Jim Watson has tested positive for COVID-19 after initially testing negative earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, my follow up COVID-19 test came back positive and I will remain in isolation for the next eight days,” Watson tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The mayor added that he is not experiencing any symptoms and is encouraging residents to follow public health guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Please follow all Ottawa Health guidelines, limit your contacts, and get your vaccine as soon as you can,” his tweet read.

On Dec. 10, Watson went into isolation at his home after a staffer in his office tested positive for the virus. He said he was not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor was tested Sunday, Dec. 12, and on Tuesday morning, he tweeted that the test came back negative, but he would continue to work from home for another five days and monitor for symptoms.

Watson planned to get another test following his initial results and planned to end his self-isolation if he tested negative again. That follow-up test came back positive.

— with files from Craig Lord

Unfortunately, my follow up COVID-19 test came back positive and I will remain in isolation for the next eight days. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and don’t have any symptoms. Please follow all @OttawaHealth guidelines, limit your contacts, and get your vaccine as soon as you can. — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) December 18, 2021

Advertisement