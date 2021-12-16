Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
December 16 2021 10:12am
06:00

Omicron variant stifles travelling plans

With news of the rising COVID cases due to the Omicron variant, the Federal government has implemented a travel advisory. Ottawa correspondent Abigail Bimman examines the new measures and what they mean.

