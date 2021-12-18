Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Slippery Saturday: Calgary city crews working on trouble spots

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 4:35 pm
icy roads in Calgary close up shot View image in full screen
File: The bottom half of an SUV on the road in winter. Global News

If you had to drive somewhere in Calgary on Saturday morning, chances are it was a bit slick.

Due to fluctuating temperatures, icy spots are quite likely. Calgary police closed down a portion of Crowfoot due to the slick roads.

In a morning tweet, just after 8 a.m., CPS said they closed northbound Crowchild Trail — between Memorial Drive and 17 Avenue S.W. — due to multiple collisions and adverse weather conditions.

By 11 a.m., police reopened that stretch of road. However, they still urged caution.

Read more: ‘Shift into Winter’: Campaign warns drivers of incoming winter conditions

“Please continue to slow down, exercise caution and leave extra room between vehicles if you are out driving in (Calgary) today,” the tweet said.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Calgary crews are working on “trouble spots” including bridge decks, ramps and intersections on main routes.

Trending Stories

Pickle mix, a salt and gravel mixture which sticks to the ice and helps with traction, is being used throughout the city as the temperature drops below minus 10.

The city also said its staff is working on removing snow and ice from the Priority 2 routes, which are roads with 5,000-19,999 vehicles per day, such as Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

At this time, the City of Calgary doesn’t anticipate a need for snow-route parking bans.

Highway travel

Meanwhile, if you are travelling outside the city or returning to Calgary, you should be prepared for some backups.

A crash between two semis southbound on the Queen Elizabeth II highway near the Millet turn-off has detoured traffic. RCMP said crews continue to clean up the wreckage.

Read more: Crash on QEII near Millet closes down highway for several hours

Winter storm warnings in B.C. may mean hampered travel if you’re heading west. Environment Canada has asked motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel due to the storm, adding road closures are considered a possibility.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagTraffic tagCalgary tagCalgary Traffic tagIcy Roads tagAlberta crash tagWinter Roads tagCalgary Road Conditions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers