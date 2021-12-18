B.C. weather: Winter storm warnings for Interior mountain highways continue

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in B.C.’s Southern Interior woke up to a fresh, thick layer of snow covering the ground on Saturday, along with updated winter storm warnings from Environment Canada.

According to the national weather agency, mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior will continue to see heavy snowfall, courtesy of the Pacific frontal system that began moving inland Friday night.

“A strong Pacific frontal system is moving across the region today,” said Environment Canada, noting heavy snow will bring hazardous winter conditions across local highways.

Snowfall is expected to ease near midnight, and motorists are being advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Story continues below advertisement

We’re still under a snowfall warning in West Kelowna today. 5cm more is expected to fall through this morning. If you must head out, please make sure you have a good winter tire. We’re still seeing vehicles equipped as below. Simply put, dangerous to everyone! @WestKelownaCity pic.twitter.com/PZDmw07wAl — AEL Road Maintenance, a div. of Emcon Services Inc (@AELRoadsWestKel) December 18, 2021

Highway 3

Between Hope and Princeton, 20-30 cm is in the forecast, along with a slight risk of freezing rain. Further east, 25-35 cm is expected between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

Okanagan Connector (97C)

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for 15-20 centimetres by Saturday afternoon.

Coquihalla Highway

Between Hope and Merritt, 20-40 cm is expected, along with a risk of freezing rain, though that stretch of the highway is closed to traffic due to flooding repairs.

Between Merritt and Kamloops, 15-20 cm is expected.

Trans-Canada Highway

Between 20-30 cm is projected in the North and West Columbia regions, with 25-35 cm forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Further, Environment Canada warned that strong west winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h will produce blowing snow with near-zero visibility near Yoho National Park.

3:36 Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 17 Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 17

Travellers are advised to use caution travelling on Highway 1 between Field and the Alberta border, with Environment Canada asking motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel, adding that road closures are possible.

Story continues below advertisement

The snowfall is expected to taper off to a few flurries on Sunday morning.

Regionally, between 10-15 cm of snow is expected for the Okanagan, with Environment Canada saying 2-5 cm fell overnight.

For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.