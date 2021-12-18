Menu

Sports

Manitoba Moose AHL games postponed through Christmas

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 12:03 pm

The Manitoba Moose will be getting an unexpected early start to their Christmas break.

On Saturday morning the Winnipeg Jets AHL affiliate announced the remaining three games of their road trip, which began with 4-3 and 4-1 losses at Chicago and Iowa on Thursday and Friday respectively, have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns.

Saturday night’s game at Iowa has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. CT. There has not been a decision made on makeup dates for the games that were scheduled to be played in Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Barring any further postponements, the Moose are scheduled to return to action on Thursday, Dec. 30 when they host the Abbotsford Canucks in a 7 p.m. faceoff at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

