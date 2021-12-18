Toronto’s chief of police tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police Chief James Ramer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, the service confirmed Friday night.

In a statement issued by police, the chief did not have any symptoms but went to get a test out of an abundance of caution, as he regularly visits members of the police service and the community.

“I am feeling well and continue to work while I isolate at home,” the chief said in a statement. “I am fully vaccinated and I will continue to take all necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The chief encouraged community members to follow COVID-19 safety protocols as well.

“Get fully vaccinated including a booster shot, practice physical distancing and wear your masks,” he said.

The service said the chief is working closely with Toronto Public Health and the TPS Wellness Unit to make sure close contacts are notified.