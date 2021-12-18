Menu

Health

Toronto’s chief of police tests positive for COVID-19

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 10:31 am
Toronto Police Chief James Ramer attends a news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Chief James Ramer attends a news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Toronto police Chief James Ramer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, the service confirmed Friday night.

In a statement issued by police, the chief did not have any symptoms but went to get a test out of an abundance of caution, as he regularly visits members of the police service and the community.

Read more: Ontario announces new restrictions in response to Omicron COVID variant

“I am feeling well and continue to work while I isolate at home,” the chief said in a statement. “I am fully vaccinated and I will continue to take all necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Trending Stories

The chief encouraged community members to follow COVID-19 safety protocols as well.

Read more: Toronto police chief says senior officer who admitted stealing drugs should have been charged

“Get fully vaccinated including a booster shot, practice physical distancing and wear your masks,” he said.

The service said the chief is working closely with Toronto Public Health and the TPS Wellness Unit to make sure close contacts are notified.

Click to play video: 'Ontario sees long lines for rapid COVID test kits and boosters' Ontario sees long lines for rapid COVID test kits and boosters
