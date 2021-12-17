‘No decision’ made on what will happen with Ontario schools come January, Ford says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday “no decision” has been made yet on what will happen with schools in the new year.

Ford made the comment during a press conference Friday afternoon, where the government announced new measures in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“I want to speak directly to the parents out there,” the premier said.

“I know you’re concerned about your kids’ schools and what to expect after the new year. I can tell you this: no decision has been made on what that looks like yet. We are simply not in the position to say.

“The situation is evolving too quickly to be able to know where we’ll be in early January.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The situation is evolving too quickly to be able to know where we'll be in early January."

Ford said they’re working “every single day” on doing what is needed to protect staff and students.

The government announced a number of new restrictions Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province and amid uncertainty around the Omicron variant.

Capacity limits, restrictions on food and drink service, and gathering size caps are among the measures that were announced.