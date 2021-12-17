SaskSPCA hosts day of awareness for emergency pet food bank

Send this page to someone via email

The SaskSPCA is hosting a day of awareness to recognize the importance of the emergency pet food bank.

Until 7 p.m. on Dec. 17, information on how and where animal owners can access the program will be shared on social media by the society.

“Food insecurity is something Saskatchewan families face daily – this includes furry family members too,” SaskSPCA family ties coordinator Laura Zmud said in a press release.

“For many of us, our pets are a consistent comfort, particularly during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

SaskSPCA community relations coordinator Josh Hourie said people can help by making donations of unopened pet food or cash.

“Our goal with our pet food bank is to keep families together, and we believe that the furry members of our families are certainly family members as well,” Hourie said.

“Maybe pets are in a situation where there’s some food insecurity … Based on statistics that we’ve seen in other communities that sometimes is a possibility,” Hourie said, where people are having to choose whether to feed their pets or themselves.

“By supporting the pet food bank, (people are) able to help us make sure that folks aren’t faced with the difficult decision of maybe having to re-home their pets or surrender their pet to a shelter.”

The emergency pet food bank is available in Fort Qu’Appelle, Maple Creek, Melville, Moosomin, Nipawin, Rosetown, Rosthern, Saskatoon and Swift Current.

Since launching in November 2020, 31,000 pounds of pet food has been distributed by the program.

