Global News at 5 Edmonton September 14 2021 1:53pm 02:02 Pandemic pets a lifesaver to many Canadians during COVID-19 isolation Families expanded during the pandemic. For the first time, many brought home a new pet. Kendra Slugoski has more on how it helped people cope through the loneliness and lockdowns. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8189652/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8189652/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?