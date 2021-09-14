Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
September 14 2021 1:53pm
02:02

Pandemic pets a lifesaver to many Canadians during COVID-19 isolation

Families expanded during the pandemic. For the first time, many brought home a new pet. Kendra Slugoski has more on how it helped people cope through the loneliness and lockdowns.

