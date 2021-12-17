Tappen man dies in house fire, 5 others escape

Send this page to someone via email

A Thursday night house fire in Tappen killed one, while another suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Crews from the Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department were called to the 1100 block of Tappen-Notch Hill Road around 6:45 a.m. Dec. 16 and found the structure to be fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames coming out of every window.

In addition to the man who was killed, four adults and one youth, who was also inside the residence at the time of the fire, were able to escape the inferno.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones,” Sean Coubrough, Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire services co-ordinator, said in a press release.

“Everyone working on this fire feels a sense of sorrow at this loss and wishes there was a different outcome. It was a very, very difficult day.”

The BC Ambulance Service assessed the remaining people and released them directly from the scene.

The CSRD’s Emergency Support Services are assisting those affected by the fire as the structure, which contained two living suites, has been completely destroyed.

Firefighters from the Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department were assisted by members of the Shuswap Fire Department. Crews were on scene for approximately eight hours.

CSRD Fire Services is investigating the circumstances in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Commissioner.