Ottawa’s top doctor sets 50% capacity limits on businesses amid COVID-19 surge

Ottawa’s medical officer of health is using her local powers to impose capacity limits on a slew of businesses, including restaurants and gyms, starting Monday in hopes of curbing the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Dr. Vera Etches said Friday afternoon that she is writing a legally binding “letter of instruction” to local businesses imposing capacity limits of 50 per cent on a number of indoor settings starting Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Businesses affected by the order include:

Restaurants and bars

Meeting and event spaces

Places of worship

Personal care services such as hair salons

Indoor gyms and recreation complexes

Concert venues, theatres, cinemas

Museums, galleries and similar attractions

Casinos, bingo halls

Fairs, festivals and similar events

Capacities must also be capped to allow for two metres of physical distancing between residents in these settings.

Etches also said she’s calling on all employers in Ottawa to allow their staff to work from home wherever possible.

She also asked Ottawa residents to “pause” participation in indoor team sports to reduce opportunities for COVID-19 to spread but did not take the step of explicitly shutting down organized recreational activities.

Bylaw officers will be enforcing the capacity limits starting Monday, largely responding on a complaint-by-complaint basis.

Etches told media that the province could be announcing additional or similar restrictions later Friday afternoon.

She said she was supportive of limits on private gatherings and encouraged residents to gather with as few people as possible over the holidays.

Ottawa Public Health reported 309 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 110 more cases than the day before, hitting highs not seen since last spring’s peak.

Active cases hit 1,223 on Friday.

There are three people in hospital with COVID-19, but Etches warned that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators and the current trajectory could see the city’s health-care system overwhelmed in the weeks ahead.

“We’re on the worst possible curve in terms of where the people testing positive is going,” she said.

