SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

1 more Calgary Flames player, 1 support staff member enter NHL COVID-19 protocol

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 12:50 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Calgary Flames.

Two more members of the Calgary Flames organization have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

In an update on Twitter Friday morning, the Flames said centre Mikael Backlund and one member of the support staff entered the protocol.

Story continues below advertisement

This brings the total number of players who have entered the league’s COVID protocol to 19 as of Friday morning, in addition to several members of the coaching and support staff.

Trending Stories

The Flames carry 25 players on their roster.

Read more: 2 more Calgary Flames players, 1 support staff enter NHL’s COVID protocol

The Flames have already had four games postponed through at least Saturday, and it’s likely more will be scratched.

The NHL is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the last week. Several games have had to be postponed.

On Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens played at Bell Centre with no fans in the stands after Quebec public health officials asked the team to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus.

Ontario has also moved to reintroduced a 50 per cent crowd limit in venues with a capacity of more than 1,000. This affects the arenas in which the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators play.

Also Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had entered the league’s COVID protocol. The Oilers played at home Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins enters NHL COVID-19 protocol

Fellow Oilers teammates Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod, as well as head coach Dave Tippett entered the league’s protocol earlier this week.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCalgary Flames tagCalgary Sports tagMikael Backlund tagNHL covid tagnhl covid protocol tagCalgary Flames COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers