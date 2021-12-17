1 more Calgary Flames player, 1 support staff member enter NHL COVID-19 protocol

Send this page to someone via email

Two more members of the Calgary Flames organization have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

In an update on Twitter Friday morning, the Flames said centre Mikael Backlund and one member of the support staff entered the protocol.

#Flames Roster Update: Mikael Backlund and 1 member of the support staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 17, 2021

This brings the total number of players who have entered the league’s COVID protocol to 19 as of Friday morning, in addition to several members of the coaching and support staff.

The Flames carry 25 players on their roster.

The Flames have already had four games postponed through at least Saturday, and it’s likely more will be scratched.

The NHL is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the last week. Several games have had to be postponed.

On Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens played at Bell Centre with no fans in the stands after Quebec public health officials asked the team to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus.

Ontario has also moved to reintroduced a 50 per cent crowd limit in venues with a capacity of more than 1,000. This affects the arenas in which the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators play.

Also Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had entered the league’s COVID protocol. The Oilers played at home Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Fellow Oilers teammates Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod, as well as head coach Dave Tippett entered the league’s protocol earlier this week.