2 more Calgary Flames players, 1 support staff enter NHL’s COVID protocol

Send this page to someone via email

The number of Calgary Flames entering the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol continues to grow.

On Thursday morning, the Flames announced on Twitter that Dillon Dube, Oliver Kylington and one member of the support staff have entered the NHL’s COVID protocol.

#Flames Roster Update: Dillon Dube, Oliver Kylington and 1 member of the support staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

This brings the total number of players in COVID protocol to 18. The Flames carry 25 on their roster.

All of the Flames games through Saturday have been postponed amid the outbreak.

In a statement Wednesday, the NHL said the team’s training facilities will remain closed until further notice.

On Wednesday morning, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was asked whether the increase in COVID-19 cases amongst NHL teams in the province was reason for his government to reduce spectator capacity at arenas.

“We haven’t had that conversation,” Kenney said.

“The NHL and other large events have been operating over the past three months within the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) as numbers have continued to decline sharply for COVID in Alberta. That would strongly suggest that the Restrictions Exemption Program has been working.

“We’ll always analyze emerging data and be happy to have a discussion with the team management and the NHL,” the premier said.

0:51 Alberta hasn’t discussed sports gathering limits as more Calgary Flames members enter COVID-19 protocol Alberta hasn’t discussed sports gathering limits as more Calgary Flames members enter COVID-19 protocol

Later Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the province is capping capacity at 50 per cent for indoor venues with capacity greater than 1,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

That affects the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors, the Ottawa Senators, and Ontario Hockey League teams, among other teams and events.

Read more: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron concerns

Several other NHL players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol this week, including Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan McLeod. Oilers head coach Dave Tippett was also placed in the league’s COVID protocol earlier this week.

— with files from Adam Toy, Global News and The Canadian Press