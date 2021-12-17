Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins enters NHL COVID-19 protocol

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 12:08 pm

Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been placed on COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Friday.

Nugent-Hopkins played Thursday night, when the Oilers hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place.

Two other Oilers players were already entered the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol this week: centre Ryan McLeod and forward Devin Shore.

Head coach Dave Tippett was also placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol earlier this week.

Read more: Oilers forward Ryan McLeod on COVID-19 protocol as Edmonton prepares to host Maple Leafs

There’s been an explosion of COVID-19 outbreaks around the league. Earlier this week, a number of Calgary Flames games were postponed. So far, 19 players and several other staffers were put in protocol as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames confirmed that some of the cases are the Omicron variant of concern.

Trending Stories

With almost the entire team in quarantine, the NHL said it was delaying Calgary’s return to the ice until at least through Saturday.

Read more: 1 more Calgary Flames player, 1 support staff member enter NHL COVID-19 protocol

Already dealing with a backlog of 10 postponed games, the NHL on Thursday was looking at the possibility of more scheduling headaches.

On Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Philadelphia Flyers without fans after receiving a request from Quebec public health officials due to the “spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.”

And in Ontario, some people with tickets to see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, or the NBA’s Toronto Raptors may be out of luck, as the Ontario provincial government is implementing a 50 per cent capacity limit for sporting events starting on Saturday.

Read more: NHL, NBA among major sports leagues struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks

No further details about Nugent-Hopkins were released by the team Friday morning.

— With files from Steve Keating, Reuters

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNHL tagEdmonton sports tagAlberta Coronavirus tagEdmonton Oilers tagAlberta COVID-19 tagRogers Place tagRyan Nugent-Hopkins tagnhl covid protocol tagCovid Protocol tagEdmonton Oilers COVID-19 tagRyan Nugent-Hopkins COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers