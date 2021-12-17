Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins enters NHL COVID-19 protocol

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been placed on COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Friday.

Nugent-Hopkins played Thursday night, when the Oilers hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place.

Two other Oilers players were already entered the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol this week: centre Ryan McLeod and forward Devin Shore.

Head coach Dave Tippett was also placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol earlier this week.

There’s been an explosion of COVID-19 outbreaks around the league. Earlier this week, a number of Calgary Flames games were postponed. So far, 19 players and several other staffers were put in protocol as well.

The Flames confirmed that some of the cases are the Omicron variant of concern.

With almost the entire team in quarantine, the NHL said it was delaying Calgary’s return to the ice until at least through Saturday.

Already dealing with a backlog of 10 postponed games, the NHL on Thursday was looking at the possibility of more scheduling headaches.

On Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Philadelphia Flyers without fans after receiving a request from Quebec public health officials due to the “spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.”

And in Ontario, some people with tickets to see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, or the NBA’s Toronto Raptors may be out of luck, as the Ontario provincial government is implementing a 50 per cent capacity limit for sporting events starting on Saturday.

No further details about Nugent-Hopkins were released by the team Friday morning.

— With files from Steve Keating, Reuters

