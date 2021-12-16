Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers losing streak at 6 with Blue Jackets in town

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 16, 2021 2:53 pm

The Edmonton Oilers will try to end a six-game losing streak Thursday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Oilers have scored only nine goals in the six losses.

“We all have to dig a little deeper, be a little sharper in certain areas. It starts with the leaders,” said Leon Draisaitl, who leads the NHL with 23 goals.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore enters NHL COVID-19 protocol

Despite the losses, Oilers assistant coach Glen Gulutzan thinks the team is doing a lot of good things.

“I think results always lag,” he said. “You’re winning when you shouldn’t be winning, and the losing is lagging behind. It’s going to catch you.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not saying we should be winning right now. There are reasons we’re not. But we’re being forced to be better in certain areas. We’re getting better in those areas. But the wins are lagging behind.”

Read more: Maple Leafs stymie Edmonton Oilers for 5-1 win

Stuart Skinner will start in goal. Mike Smith continues to edge closer to a return.

Forward Devin Shore went into COVID protocol Thursday morning, leaving the Oilers with just 12 healthy forwards. That means Brendan Perlini will draw in after being recalled from Bakersfield earlier this week.

The Oilers and Blue Jackets are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Alberta hasn’t discussed sports gathering limits as more Calgary Flames members enter COVID-19 protocol' Alberta hasn’t discussed sports gathering limits as more Calgary Flames members enter COVID-19 protocol
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagLeon Draisaitl tagColumbus Blue Jackets tagGlen Gulutzan tagDevin Shore tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers