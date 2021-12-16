Edmonton Oilers losing streak at 6 with Blue Jackets in town

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will try to end a six-game losing streak Thursday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Oilers have scored only nine goals in the six losses.

“We all have to dig a little deeper, be a little sharper in certain areas. It starts with the leaders,” said Leon Draisaitl, who leads the NHL with 23 goals.

Despite the losses, Oilers assistant coach Glen Gulutzan thinks the team is doing a lot of good things.

“I think results always lag,” he said. “You’re winning when you shouldn’t be winning, and the losing is lagging behind. It’s going to catch you.

“I’m not saying we should be winning right now. There are reasons we’re not. But we’re being forced to be better in certain areas. We’re getting better in those areas. But the wins are lagging behind.”

Stuart Skinner will start in goal. Mike Smith continues to edge closer to a return.

Forward Devin Shore went into COVID protocol Thursday morning, leaving the Oilers with just 12 healthy forwards. That means Brendan Perlini will draw in after being recalled from Bakersfield earlier this week.

The Oilers and Blue Jackets are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

