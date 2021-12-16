Top seed Tracy Fleury bounces back at Manitoba Scotties

Send this page to someone via email

After suffering a loss on opening day, the top-seeded Tracy Fleury rink got back on track on Thursday at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Carberry.

Team Fleury (East St. Paul) picked up a 10-2 win over Meghan Walter (East St. Paul) in draw five, and they made it a two-win day with another victory over Jennifer Clark-Rouire (Miami) in the afternoon draw.

Fleury disposed of Walter in just six ends. They stole a deuce in the fourth end, and then finished them off with a four-ender in the sixth to secure the win.

In their second game on Thursday, Fleury scored three points in the second end, and stole single points twice in an 8-4 triumph. They now sit at 3-1 in a tie for second place in the pool.

Fourth seed Kristy Watling (Assiniboine Memorial) leads the group with a perfect 4-0 record. Kaitlyn Jones (Assiniboine Memorial) sports a 3-1 mark, while Walter and Shae Bevan (St. Vital) have a win and three losses. Clark-Rouire remains winless at the bottom of the pool at 0-4.

With three straight wins, Darcy Robertson (Assiniboine Memorial) leads the other pool entering Thursday’s late draw. They’re the only undefeated team left in the group.

In her first provincial Scotties since losing the 2016 final, Kristy McDonald (Granite) is at 2-1, along with both Zacharias and Beth Peterson (Assiniboine Memorial). Terry Ursel (Neepawa) and Alyssa Calvert (Carberry) are both winless at 0-3.

The top three teams in each pool advance to the next round which begins on Friday.

The bonspiel is missing its two biggest names this year, with neither Kerri Einarson nor Jennifer Jones taking part. Team Einarson already has a berth at the national spiel as the defending champion, while Team Jones will soon be off to Beijing for the Olympics which run at the same time as the national Scotties.

The final is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

