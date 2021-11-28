Team Jones to represent Canada in Women’s curling at Beijing winter games

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones has captured curling glory once again, securing a berth at the Beijing winter games in February.
Jones’ St. Vital squad defeated Tracy Fleury’s East St. Paul rink 6-5 in a nail-biter that saw Jones roll slightly too far in the 10th forcing an extra end.
Fleury rubbed a guard on her final throw of the extra end to give Jones a steal of one and the victory.
Jones won Olympic gold in her only other trip to the games back in 2014.
She’ll be joined in Beijing by lead Dawn McEwen, second Jocelyn Peterman, third Kaitlyn Lawes and alternate Lisa Weagle.
Women’s curling at the games gets underway on Feb. 10.
