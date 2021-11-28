Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Team Jones to represent Canada in Women’s curling at Beijing winter games

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 9:42 pm
Team Jones skip Jennifer Jones and team celebrate after receiving their Team Canada Jackets during woman's final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sunday, November 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Team Jones skip Jennifer Jones and team celebrate after receiving their Team Canada Jackets during woman's final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sunday, November 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Rick Elvin

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones has captured curling glory once again, securing a berth at the Beijing winter games in February.

Jones’ St. Vital squad defeated Tracy Fleury’s East St. Paul rink 6-5 in a nail-biter that saw Jones roll slightly too far in the 10th forcing an extra end.

Team Jones skip Jennifer Jones confirming good shot as the rock comes to stop in the house against Team Fleury during woman’s final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon on Sunday. View image in full screen
Team Jones skip Jennifer Jones confirming good shot as the rock comes to stop in the house against Team Fleury during woman’s final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Rick Elvin

Fleury rubbed a guard on her final throw of the extra end to give Jones a steal of one and the victory.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Jones won Olympic gold in her only other trip to the games back in 2014.

Read more: Defending champ Homan loses again at Canadian Curling trials

She’ll be joined in Beijing by lead Dawn McEwen, second Jocelyn Peterman, third Kaitlyn Lawes and alternate Lisa Weagle.

Women’s curling at the games gets underway on Feb. 10.

Click to play video: 'Curling coach at 2021 Canada Olympic trials' Curling coach at 2021 Canada Olympic trials
Curling coach at 2021 Canada Olympic trials
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagCurling tagSaskatoon tagSaskTel Centre tagJennifer Jones tagDawn McEwen tagTracy Fleury tagCanadian Olympic curling trials tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers