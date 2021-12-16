Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mission Group buys massive BC Tree Fruits property in Kelowna’s north end

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 6:02 pm
The BC Tree Fruits property at the corner of Ellis Street & Bay Avenue in Kelowna, BC is now sold to Okanagan builder, Mission Group. View image in full screen
The BC Tree Fruits property at the corner of Ellis Street & Bay Avenue in Kelowna, BC is now sold to Okanagan builder, Mission Group. Courtesy

The BC Tree Fruits property at the corner of Ellis Street has sold to one of the Okanagan’s most prolific builders.

The Mission Group bought the property at Street and Bay Avenue in Kelowna for $23,750,000, and the company’s director or real estate, Jeremy Dawn,  said that “they have no immediate plans for redevelopment, but interim tenants are encouraged to come forward.”

One day, however, that’s bound to change and there’s a lot of possibilities.

The property includes an 89,000 sq. ft. storage warehouse and is 3.95 acres, adjacent to the former Tolko sawmill in Kelowna’s north-end neighbourhood.

Click to play video: 'Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site' Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site
Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site

Jeff Hudson of HM Commercial Group said there was a sale bid process for the property and there were six other offers made before the Mission Group snapped it up.

Story continues below advertisement

The enthusiasm for this property is simply a sign of the times, Hudson said.

“Other markets have contracted and quieted down, and we keep getting busier,” Hudson said.

He said when COVID happened realtors were prepared to slow down and they did for a couple of months, but when people figured out Kelowna and the Okanagan was the ideal place to live, the market boomed.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta RCMP say alleged investment scam couple could be hiding in B.C., possibly Kelowna

“We have no signs of slowing down,” he said. “Our biggest problem is we have an extreme shortage of product.”

Given market demand, it’s multi-family units that are most likely to be built, Hudson said, adding that there’s no consensus on what the ideal development is at this point.

“There are so many different varieties of housing for people and everybody wants something different,” Hudson said.

“The keyword is affordability, and part of that comes from the compression of spaces. Can you make an 850 square foot condo more efficient?”

Click to play video: 'A man is recovering in hospital after he was shot and left on a North End roadway Wednesday afternoon, say Winnipeg police.' A man is recovering in hospital after he was shot and left on a North End roadway Wednesday afternoon, say Winnipeg police.
A man is recovering in hospital after he was shot and left on a North End roadway Wednesday afternoon, say Winnipeg police – Nov 18, 2021

 

Story continues below advertisement

The packing house site isn’t far from the 40-acre mill site, which, in the last year, has been cleared and is poised to be redeveloped.

The long‐term future of this neighbourhood is currently being reviewed by the City of Kelowna as part of a north-end neighbourhood plan

Kelowna city council heard this week that a redevelopment plan should be ready by the summer.

This week, Kelowna city council gave a developer, which is affiliated with Tolko, the go-ahead to create an area redevelopment plan for nearly 40 acres of waterfront land that used to be the Tolko lumber mill.

“There will be three or four concept plans to consider. It would be at that time so we’re thinking the visioning objectives stage would be wrapping up around March, and then the concept plan phase would be going in from march into summer,” a city staff member said to council on Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagCity of Kelowna tagkelowna city council tagtolko tagBC tree fruits tagthe mission group tagKelowna's North End Neighbourhood tagNorth End Neighbourhood Plan tagPackinghouse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers