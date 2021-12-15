Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP say alleged investment scam couple could be hiding in B.C., possibly Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 7:21 pm
In late November, the RCMP issued a nation-wide arrest warrant for Fernando Honorate de Silva Fagundes, left, and Emilia Alas-As Elansin, both of no fixed address. View image in full screen
In late November, the RCMP issued a nation-wide arrest warrant for Fernando Honorate de Silva Fagundes, left, and Emilia Alas-As Elansin, both of no fixed address. Alberta RCMP

A nation-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a husband and wife, police allege, who are believed to be operating a million-dollar investment scam.

Issued by Alberta RCMP, police say the arrest warrant for Fernando Honorate de Silva Fagundes, 65, and Emilia Alas-As Elansin, 40, both of no fixed address, was issued following a complex investigation.

Police believe the two operated a fraudulent investment company, Family First Dynasty, in Millarville, Alta.

Read more: Who’s on the ‘naughty’ list? BBB releases top holiday scams of 2021

The two have been charged with the following:

  • Fraud over $5,000
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Laundering the proceeds of crime

Alberta RCMP have published a YouTube video regarding the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Involved in the investigation was the RCMP’s Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET).

“IMET’s investigation uncovered a scheme that allegedly defrauded clients out of their finances and resulted in more than one million dollars lost by victims,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Elaborate student loan fraud scheme in Alberta nets scammers $240K' Elaborate student loan fraud scheme in Alberta nets scammers $240K
Elaborate student loan fraud scheme in Alberta nets scammers $240K – Nov 2, 2021

Police said Fagundes allegedly operated under the alias Jovan Cavallon, while Elansin used the name Janelle Cavallon.

“Fagundes portrayed himself as a day-trading expert and used an investment course operated under another company of his, Day Trading Coach Inc., to approach victims with investment opportunities later determined to be fraudulent,” said police.

RCMP said investors in Alberta and B.C. reportedly gave money to Fagundes, believing he’d make them a profit.

Click to play video: 'Identifying investment fraud and other scams with the Alberta Securities Commission' Identifying investment fraud and other scams with the Alberta Securities Commission
Identifying investment fraud and other scams with the Alberta Securities Commission – Mar 10, 2020

“The investigation showed that Fagundes allegedly obtained approximately $1.3 million from victims and, rather than investing the funds, took the money for his own gains,” said police, noting that Elansin is believed to be responsible for managing Fagundes’ two companies.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also said Fagundes is believed to have committed similar frauds in Saskatchewan, Ontario, the U.S. and Portugal.

They added that the two have fled the Millarville area and their current whereabouts are unknown, but that they could be in B.C., and possibly in the Kelowna area.

Fagundes is described by police as being 5 feet, 9 inches and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Elansin is described by police as being 5 feet, 2 inches and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Click to play video: 'What you need to know before investing in cryptocurrency' What you need to know before investing in cryptocurrency
What you need to know before investing in cryptocurrency – Nov 4, 2021

Alberta RCMP said their investigation included collaboration from several organizations, including the Alberta Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either Fagundes or Elansin, or suspect yourself to be a victim of this particular scam, you contact IMET at 403-699-2434 or the Calgary RCMP by email at CalgaryIMET-EIPMFCalgary@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna senior shares details of elaborate scam' Kelowna senior shares details of elaborate scam
Kelowna senior shares details of elaborate scam – Oct 15, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagAlberta tagAlberta RCMP tagTheft tagFraud tagBC tagMoney laundering tagArrest Warrant tagInvestment Fraud tagInvestment scam tagIntegrated Market Enforcement Team tagIMET taghusband and wife wanted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers