York Regional Police charge man in $20M investment fraud investigation
York Regional Police say a 42-year-old man has been charged in relation to a $20-million fraud investigation that began in 2017.
Police said the suspect ran an investment company called New Horizons Mortgage Investment Corporation between 2004 and 2017.
The investigation began after a woman told police she was the victim of a mortgage investment fraud.
READ MORE: York Regional Police bust organized crime and drug ring, over $45M property seized
Officers alleged the accused defrauded 33 victims of approximately $20 million.
Derek Scheinman was arrested at a hotel in Barrie on July 31. He was charged with defrauding the public, fraud over $5,000, possessing the proceeds of crime, laundering the proceeds of crime, and falsifying documents.
Scheinman was scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Friday.
Police said the investigation is on-going and anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext 2486 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.