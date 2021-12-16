Watchful farmers in Abbotsford, B.C. help police arrest two alleged property thieves

Send this page to someone via email

A group of farmers in Abbotsford, B.C. are being applauded by local police for their support in the arrest of two alleged property thieves.

On Wednesday afternoon, a single farmer noticed two suspicious men trying to steal equipment from a property on Tolmie Road, police said in a Thursday news release.

When the suspects noticed the farmer watching, they fled on foot, leaving their stolen vehicle behind.

Read more: Surrey RCMP officer jumps into pool to save two people from vehicle crash

Abbotsford police, who were already patrolling the Sumas Prairie as part of local flood response, were dispatched to the area in addition to police dogs and extra patrol officers.

A group of local farmers kept police call takers in the loop as first responders set up a containment area and eventually caught the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 ‘I felt relief’: B.C. farmers able to save most of their livestock after floods ‘I felt relief’: B.C. farmers able to save most of their livestock after floods – Dec 3, 2021

Patrick Schryver and Kusone Robinson have now been charged with theft under $5,000. Schryver faces additional charges of possession of stolen property and breach of a release order.

“The AbbyPD continues to make the safety and security of the Sumas Prairie residents a top priority,” the service said in a Thursday news release.

“Members of the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit, along with our front-line officers, are out patrolling and making every effort to hold those involved in property crime offences responsible.”

The city of Abbotsford was recently devastated by floods, which destroyed acres of farmland, along with valuable farm infrastructure and equipment.