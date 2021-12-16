BEI opens an investigation after man was shot dead by police in Lachine

Send this page to someone via email

The BEI, the inspection service of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), has launched an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a police intervention involving the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

According to preliminary information submitted to the BEI, a call to 911 was made shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 16th, stating that a man had recently attacked people with a sharp object.

The alleged assault took place in a residential building on rue des Érables in Montreal’s Lachine neighbourhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they allegedly witnessed a man with a sharp item in his possession. He allegedly charged at the officers, who responded by opening fire.

The individual was hit by at least one projectile and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A total of seven BEI investigators are on their way.

According to the Independent Investigations Bureau’s Regulation on the Conduct of Investigations, the SQ will also serve as a support police service. Two forensic identification technicians will be provided by SQ and will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.

No other information is available at the moment. Anyone who may have observed this incident is asked to contact the BEI via their website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.

The Independent Investigations Office’s objective is to look into all situations in which a person other than a police officer on duty is killed, seriously hurt, or harmed by a firearm used by a police officer during an intervention or detention by a police force.

