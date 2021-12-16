18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 149

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, increasing the total case count to 5,426.

The latest data shows the city has 149 active cases, with 10 new recoveries also being reported.

Total resolved cases stand at 5,231, while the city’s fatal case count of 46 remains unchanged after a death was reported on Monday.

Nineteen new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,330. Active cases are at 75, with six recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six cases being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

There are 72 confirmed cases among 25 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Five schools have closed their doors and switched to remote learning, including St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School with 15 cases and John F. Ross CVI with 11 cases.

The University of Guelph says there is one COVID-19 case connected to the campus.

Public health data shows 81.6 of eligible residents — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 86.4 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.3 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 88.5 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 80.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 85.3 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 9,200 vaccines have been administered in the region, including 1,300 first doses, roughly 200 second doses and 7,700 boosters.

As of Wednesday, 40.5 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 39.9 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

