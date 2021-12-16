3 people suspected of supplying Lethbridge drug trade arrested by Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Several charges have been laid against three people from Calgary who were allegedly connected to a trafficking network that supplied drug dealers in Lethbridge, Alta.

In September, Calgary police began an operation targeting several people believed to be involved in the drug trade and other criminal activity in the southeast and northeast areas of the city.

Through that three-month investigation, police identified three people alleged to be connected to a drug trafficking network that supplied the Lethbridge drug trade.

The suspects were arrested earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Calgary police guns and gangs unit executed search warrants on two homes: one located in the 400 block of Auburn Meadows Common S.E. and one near the 100 block of 19 Avenue N.E.

Police seized two vehicles, two loaded handguns, cash and about 400 grams of cocaine that had an approximate street value of $40,000.

Drugs seized by Calgary police. Supplied by the Calgary Police Service

Resources from 13 Calgary Police Service units helped with the investigation, along with the Lethbridge Police Service as well as the ALERT organized crime and gang team in the southern Alberta city.

“With the help of various teams and units within the CPS, as well as our Lethbridge partners, we were able to successfully apprehend these individuals and hold them accountable not only for their crimes, but for putting our communities at risk,” said Insp. Jodi Gach of the Calgary police organized crime and offender management section.

Three people are facing charges:

Harmanjit Brar, 21, is charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Mohit Sandhu, 19, has been charged with 10 drug, firearm and breach charges, including possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number and breaching a release order.

Yonis Ali, 27, has been charged with nine drug, firearm and breach charges including possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possessing a restricted firearm with a prohibited magazine, possessing ammunition and possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to report it to Calgary police using the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or call 911 for a crime in progress. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website.