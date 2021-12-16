COVID-19: Saskatchewan expands booster program Monday to those 18 and up

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is expanding its COVID-19 booster program with all individuals 18 and older eligible for the shot as of Dec. 20.

The government is also reducing the interval between the second dose and booster shot from five months to three months.

The province added that vaccines are widely available through clinics and pharmacies in communities across Saskatchewan.

Uptake of booster and third doses for all eligible residents is 38 per cent, with more than 159,649 doses administered.

The provincial government is also encouraging residents to pick up rapid tests that are “widely available to the public free of charge.”

This is a developing news story. More to come