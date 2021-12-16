SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan expands booster program Monday to those 18 and up

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 12:16 pm
COVID-19 vaccine vials are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images

The Saskatchewan government is expanding its COVID-19 booster program with all individuals 18 and older eligible for the shot as of Dec. 20.

Read more: Omicron variant multiplies 70 times faster in airways than Delta

The government is also reducing the interval between the second dose and booster shot from five months to three months.

The province added that vaccines are widely available through clinics and pharmacies in communities across Saskatchewan.

Uptake of booster and third doses for all eligible residents is 38 per cent, with more than 159,649 doses administered.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

The provincial government is also encouraging residents to pick up rapid tests that are “widely available to the public free of charge.”

This is a developing news story. More to come

Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec.. 16, 2021' Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec.. 16, 2021
