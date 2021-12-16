Menu

Crime

Canada’s top court won’t hear appeal of off-duty cop convicted of assaulting Dafonte Miller

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2021 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto cop sentenced to 9 months in jail for assault' Toronto cop sentenced to 9 months in jail for assault
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto cop sentenced to 9 months in jail for assault – Nov 5, 2020

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of a Toronto police officer who was convicted of brutally assaulting a young Black man.

Michael Theriault was sentenced to nine months in jail in the beating of Dafonte Miller in December 2016.

Ontario’s highest court rejected Theriault’s appeal after finding no errors in the trial judge’s approach, prompting him to take his case to the Supreme Court.

Read more: Court upholds assault conviction of off-duty Toronto officer in beating of Dafonte Miller

During trial, prosecutors alleged Theriault and his brother chased Miller in the early hours of the morning and beat him with a metal pipe, leaving him with a ruptured eye and other injuries.

The defence, meanwhile, argued the brothers acted in self defence while trying to arrest Miller, who they said had been breaking into the family truck.

The case spurred multiple protests against anti-Black racism and police discrimination.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police officer sentenced to 9 months in jail for assault of Dafonte Miller' Toronto police officer sentenced to 9 months in jail for assault of Dafonte Miller
© 2021 The Canadian Press
