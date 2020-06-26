Dafonte Miller hopes to bring ‘awareness’ to cases of police brutality after officer convicted of assault

Dafonte Miller offered his reaction to reporters on Friday after an Ontario Superior Court judge found a Toronto police officer guilty to be assault in the 2016 beating of the then-19-year-old Black man. He said that he’s grateful for ongoing support he received during the trial, and said he wants to bring “awareness” to others going through a similar situation to what he went through. Miller also praised the progress that has taken place since 2016, when he was initially charged following the incident, to today, when one of the two men involved in his assault was formally convicted.