Traffic

Province announces end of tolls on Cobequid Pass for N.S. motorists only

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'The future of Cumberland North as Smith-McCrossin re-elected as Independent' The future of Cumberland North as Smith-McCrossin re-elected as Independent
Voters in Cumberland North have returned their Independent MLA, Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, to the legislature. Two important issues that will be focused on are health care and the Cobequid Pass. Some people wonder how much weight an independent can pull, while others aren't so worried. Callum Smith has more on the future of Cumberland North – Aug 18, 2021

Nova Scotia-registered vehicles will no longer be paying tolls to use the Cobequid Pass highway.

The decision by the Nova Scotia government said that as of 11 a.m. Thursday, tolls will only remain for non-N.S. passenger and commercial vehicles, but no price hikes are planned.

According to a provincial release issued late Thursday morning, about 50 per cent of the passenger vehicles which use the Cobequid Pass are registered out-of-province; about 70 per cent of commercial trucks are registered out-of-province.

Read more: N.S. pays off bonds on tolled highway, says it’s the first step in toll removal

“Nova Scotia-registered vehicles now have free passage through the Cobequid Pass, but I encourage Nova Scotians to apply for a free transponder to enable easier and quicker passage through the toll plaza,”  saidPublic Works Kim Masland in a release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to the province, the transponder will allow vehicles to pass through the toll lanes without stopping.

People who want a transponder can apply for one at https://www.cobequidpass.com/login and it will be mailed to them, free of charge.

The province said there are currently no plans for physical changes to the toll plaza or the approaches to it. Because some vehicles will still be required to stop at the plaza, the rumble strips leading to it will remain in place to slow traffic for safety reasons.

Click to play video: 'Out-of-province drivers and truckers may still have to pay Cobequid Pass tolls' Out-of-province drivers and truckers may still have to pay Cobequid Pass tolls
Out-of-province drivers and truckers may still have to pay Cobequid Pass tolls – Jan 22, 2018
