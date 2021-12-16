Province announces end of tolls on Cobequid Pass for N.S. motorists only

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia-registered vehicles will no longer be paying tolls to use the Cobequid Pass highway.

The decision by the Nova Scotia government said that as of 11 a.m. Thursday, tolls will only remain for non-N.S. passenger and commercial vehicles, but no price hikes are planned.

According to a provincial release issued late Thursday morning, about 50 per cent of the passenger vehicles which use the Cobequid Pass are registered out-of-province; about 70 per cent of commercial trucks are registered out-of-province.

“Nova Scotia-registered vehicles now have free passage through the Cobequid Pass, but I encourage Nova Scotians to apply for a free transponder to enable easier and quicker passage through the toll plaza,” saidPublic Works Kim Masland in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province, the transponder will allow vehicles to pass through the toll lanes without stopping.

People who want a transponder can apply for one at https://www.cobequidpass.com/login and it will be mailed to them, free of charge.

The province said there are currently no plans for physical changes to the toll plaza or the approaches to it. Because some vehicles will still be required to stop at the plaza, the rumble strips leading to it will remain in place to slow traffic for safety reasons.

2:14 Out-of-province drivers and truckers may still have to pay Cobequid Pass tolls Out-of-province drivers and truckers may still have to pay Cobequid Pass tolls – Jan 22, 2018