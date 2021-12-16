OPP seek info about truck they say damaged Goderich medical centre on Dec. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police in Huron County released an image of a truck that allegedly backed into the front doors of a medical centre in Goderich earlier this month.

Police say officers were called to the Maitland Valley Medical Centre located on Cambria Road North at around 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Read more: OPP arrest 4 people in Petersburg after drug trafficking investigation

They say the truck left extensive damage to the sliding doors which caused extensive damage.

OPP say the truck was last spotted heading west on Montcalm Street toward Victoria Street North.

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the suspect vehicle as being a blue or green Ford three-quarter tonne pickup truck with Ontario farm plates. The truck also has a row of orange lights on the top of the truck.

They are asking anyone with information to call at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677 or they can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).