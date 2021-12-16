Menu

Canada

Woman in her 70s dies after fire in Toronto’s Upper Beaches

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 6:20 am
A Toronto firetruck . View image in full screen
A Toronto firetruck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Toronto police say a woman has died following a fire that broke out in a building in the city’s east end Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East at around 9:42 p.m. for reports of a fire.

A woman in her 70s was found without vital signs and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

She later died from her injuries, police said.

Read more: 2 people dead after house fire in Toronto’s west end

Police said the fire has been put out.

Toronto Fire Chief Mathew Pegg said the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified to investigate the cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire.

“On behalf of Toronto Fire, my thoughts are with the rescued resident and their family and friends,” Pegg said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
