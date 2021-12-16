Woman in her 70s dies after fire in Toronto’s Upper Beaches

Toronto police say a woman has died following a fire that broke out in a building in the city’s east end Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East at around 9:42 p.m. for reports of a fire.
A woman in her 70s was found without vital signs and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
She later died from her injuries, police said.
Police said the fire has been put out.
Toronto Fire Chief Mathew Pegg said the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified to investigate the cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire.
“On behalf of Toronto Fire, my thoughts are with the rescued resident and their family and friends,” Pegg said.
