COVID-19: B.C. reports 584 new cases and 7 deaths, says new restrictions possible

B.C.’s heath minister confirmed the province was looking at new COVID-19 restrictions and a change to its rapid test program, as the province saw a spike in new cases in for a second day and reported seven new deaths, Wednesday.

Officials reported 584 new cases, the most since Nov. 4, bringing the seven-day rolling average for B.C. to 430 and leaving the province with 3,458 active cases.

The higher case counts come after B.C. had managed to keep new cases in the 300-450 range for the better part of three weeks.

Of the new cases, 173 were in the Fraser Health region, 180 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 92 were in the Interior Health region, 31 were in the Northern Health region and 109 were in the Island Health region.

There were 193 active cases in hospital, including 77 COVID patients in critical or intensive care.

Amid the spread of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and her regional counterparts were reviewing the potential for new restrictions.

“I would expect Dr. henry will be reviewing, and is reviewing actively, any changes to public health orders that would be required in the coming days to address the increase in case counts,” Dix said.

Health officials were also weighing potential new capacity limits on large events such as Canucks games, and potential changes to where the province’s vaccine passport applies, he said.

Amid sustained public pressure on the availability of take home rapid tests, Dix said “significantly more access to rapid testing is coming,” with a plan to be unveiled on Tuesday.

There was no hint, however, that the province would follow Ontario’s lead and open booking for vaccine booster shots to the general public early.

Dix defended B.C.’s program, which will open booster availability to members of the public six to eight months after their second dose. Residents of long-term care and assisted living, health-care workers, the clinically extremely vulnerable and seniors have been able to book booster shots so far.

Earlier Wednesday, Premier John Horgan called on British Columbians to stick to new federal guidance advising against international travel, amid the global rise of the new Omicron variant.

“While this advice undoubtedly disrupts many holiday plans, a fast-changing and unpredictable situation demands we act with caution and prudence,” Horgan said in a statement.

“Avoid non-essential travel and follow public health guidelines. Plan your vaccinations and booster shots.”

Booster shots are currently available for B.C. seniors, but not available to most British Columbians.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 224,245 total cases of COVID-19, while 2,393 people have died.

