Video shows reckless B.C. driver trying to pass trucks and cars on Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

A video of an impatient driver on Highway 3 illustrates the dangers drivers are facing along that route.

Michelle Hermanson told Global News in an email that they were travelling home on the highway on Sunday, Dec. 12, and got stuck in a closure due to spun-out commercial vehicles south of Princeton.

She said they were stuck for three hours, along with dozens of truckers and other vehicles.

Once they were able to start moving again, Hermanson said they were shocked to see a car pass them on the two-lane stretch where it was not possible to see oncoming traffic.

The car can be seen driving in the oncoming lane, passing vehicles and approaching a bend in the road.

Hermanson said the car was travelling at “a fairly decent speed.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Concerns over Highway 3 as B.C.’s only open corridor Concerns over Highway 3 as B.C.’s only open corridor – Dec 7, 2021

Highway 3 is currently only open to essential travel between Hope and Princeton.

It is still the only connection between the Lower Mainland and the Interior following the devastating flooding in mid-November.

It is the only route trucks can travel to move goods around the province.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Monday about 3,000 trucks are using that route every day and it is vital that drivers slow down, drive to conditions and give truck drivers lots of room.

“We’ve added more signage. We’ve provided information to drivers directly to help combat drivers simply going too fast. We’ve also increased law enforcement presence with the RCMP,” Fleming said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said so far, 116 speeding tickets have been issued along Highway 3 in December.

“And let me just say, we have zero tolerance for unsafe driving on Highway 3,” Fleming added.