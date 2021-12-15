Kingston COVID-19 cases rise by more than 200 in one day for the first time

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 cases continue to multiply at an extreme rate in the Kingston region, with KFL&A Public Health announcing 216 new cases on Wednesday alone. This is by far the highest jump in daily cases ever recorded in the region.

The new infections bring active cases to 1,186, and the region’s case rate to 426 per 100,000.

Again, the majority of cases were found in the 18-to-29 age bracket, with 142 cases reported Wednesday.

The vast majority, 96 per cent, of the day’s cases had no known transmission link.

Hospitalizations are going down, with only 28 people in hospital. There are still 13 people in intensive care units and nine people on ventilators.

Although the health unit does not report how many suspected Omicron cases there are in the region each day, on Monday, the area’s top doctors were clear that Omicron was driving the massive spread, and that it would soon become the dominant strain locally.