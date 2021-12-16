Menu

Canada

Prominent Belleville, Ont. businessman passes away

By Bill Hutchins Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 7:51 am
Richard Courneyea. View image in full screen
Richard Courneyea. Global News

The city of Belleville, Ont., has lowered municipal flags following the death of a prominent businessman.

Richard Courneyea passed away from undisclosed causes.

Read more: Belleville, Quinte West communities rally behind cemetery vandalism clean up

In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Mitch Panciuk called Courneyea’s passing a huge loss to the community and said he’ll be dearly missed by many.

Courneyea’s business ventures included Richard Davis menswear, Signal Brewery and Henry’s Place.

He was also an active member of the Belleville Downtown BIA, chamber of commerce, Quinte Tourism and the agricultural society.

Civic flags will remain lowered until Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
