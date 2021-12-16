Prominent Belleville, Ont. businessman passes away

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Belleville, Ont., has lowered municipal flags following the death of a prominent businessman.

Richard Courneyea passed away from undisclosed causes.

In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Mitch Panciuk called Courneyea’s passing a huge loss to the community and said he’ll be dearly missed by many.

Courneyea’s business ventures included Richard Davis menswear, Signal Brewery and Henry’s Place.

He was also an active member of the Belleville Downtown BIA, chamber of commerce, Quinte Tourism and the agricultural society.

Civic flags will remain lowered until Friday.