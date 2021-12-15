SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario virtual housing affordability summit postponed so governments can tackle Omicron

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2021 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctors offer COVID-19 forecast for 2022' Ontario doctors offer COVID-19 forecast for 2022
A group of Ontario doctors have offered a forecast of what year three of the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in Ontario. That includes the wildcard, the OMICRON variant, now in play. Morganne Campbell has more.

TORONTO — The Ontario government has postponed a virtual summit on housing affordability due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The summit was to be held Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford, Housing Minister Steve Clark and numerous mayors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also been invited to participate.

Read more: Board proposes framework to increase Ontario’s housing options, affordability

But in a statement Wednesday, Clark says the province is delaying the meeting until the new year so that all levels of government can focus on combatting the public health crisis.

Trending Stories

The provincial and federal governments are mulling new restrictions and a faster COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout due to the Omicron variant, which is far more transmissible than the Delta variant that drove the third wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario says housing task force to publish recommendations in early 2022

Clark says the Ontario Housing Affordability Summit will now be held Jan. 19, 2022.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario politics tagOntario COVID tagOmicron variant tagontario omicron tagOntario housing summit tagOntario Virtual Housing Summit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers