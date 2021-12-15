Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash closes North End streets, woman sent to hospital: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 10:52 am
The Winnipeg Police Service were called to a serious crash in the William White area, Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service were called to a serious crash in the William White area, Wednesday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Winnipeg Police were called to a serious crash in the William White area on Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Salter and Burrows just before 8 a.m., police said.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: One injured after shots fired at Winnipeg home: Police

Westbound Burrows and Southbound Salter were closed to traffic but have since been opened.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagwinnipeg tagWPS tagSerious collision tagearly morning crash tagBurrows and Salter tagroads reopened tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers