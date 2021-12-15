Crash closes North End streets, woman sent to hospital: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police were called to a serious crash in the William White area on Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Salter and Burrows just before 8 a.m., police said.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Westbound Burrows and Southbound Salter were closed to traffic but have since been opened.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.