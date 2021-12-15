Crash closes North End streets, woman sent to hospital: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg Police were called to a serious crash in the William White area on Wednesday morning.
The collision happened at the intersection of Salter and Burrows just before 8 a.m., police said.
Police said a woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Westbound Burrows and Southbound Salter were closed to traffic but have since been opened.
