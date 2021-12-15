COVID-19: HKPR reports 59 active cases; outbreak lifted at Campbellford hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours and declared a hospital outbreak over, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

There were 10 new cases reported on Wednesday (four in the City of Kawartha Lakes and six in Northumberland County), which followed 15 cases reported on Tuesday (a dozen in Northumberland County and three in the Kawarthas).

Read more: Vaccine capacity ramping up in Ontario ahead of booster plan details amid emergency of Omicron

The number of active cases is at 59 as of 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, down from 61 reported on Tuesday. There were 51 on Monday. Among the 59 active cases, 36 are in the Kawarthas (three more since Monday), 21 in Northumberland (six more) and two in Haliburton County (down two).

Story continues below advertisement

Officials late Tuesday declared the outbreak over at Campbellford Memorial Hospital. Initially declared on Nov. 24, the outbreak on the medical/surgical inpatient ward had up to nine cases — seven of them were patients and two were individuals who had visited the hospital.

The hospital says visitation is once again open to inpatients on the first floor. Patients on the first floor will be asked to identify two family members/caregivers who may visit them and only one may be scheduled per day between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., the hospital announced Wednesday morning.

As a result, there are still five active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

A Lindsay minor hockey double-B team: Declared late Dec. 11, the health unit tells Global News there are nine cases involving players, parents and team staff.

Leslie Frost Public School in Lindsay: Declared late Dec. 11, there are five students cases, according to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board as of Wednesday afternoon. Three classrooms are closed.

Parkview Public School in Lindsay: Initially declared on Dec 9, there have been no active cases since Monday, according to TLDSB.

J. Douglas Hodgson Elementary School in Haliburton: Initially declared Dec. 4, there have been no active cases as of Monday, according to TLSDB.

My Toy Spot child care/daycare in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 1 with at least two cases. The facility has voluntarily closed.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 82 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 13 at workplaces, 13 at community settings, 12 at schools, 11 at congregate settings, two at a hospital and one at a child-care facility.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 2,564 — 19 more since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 95.4 per cent of the 2,686 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,564 — 19 more since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 95.4 per cent of the 2,686 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. High-risk contacts: 130 — down from 202 on Monday. The health unit notes 10 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

130 — down from 202 on Monday. The health unit notes 10 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 102 — one new case since Dec. 8. There are currently three hospitalized cases with one in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 56 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 42 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

102 — one new case since Dec. 8. There are currently three hospitalized cases with one in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 56 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 42 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. Vaccination: The latest vaccination rate data from the health unit can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. The health unit’s vaccination clinics will also include appointments for children ages five to 11. Appointments can be made via the provincial booking system.

School cases

School boards reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Story continues below advertisement

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board reported as of 2 p.m. Wednesday five active students cases:

Leslie Frost Public School in Lindsay (unchanged since Monday; outbreak declared Dec. 11)

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board as of 4:50 p.m. Tuesday reported six active cases (school board does not identify if cases involve students or staff):

Three cases: St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay (unchanged since Monday, school remains open).

One case: St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, both in Lindsay, and St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in Port Hope. All unchanged since Monday. All schools remain open.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board as of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday reported two active cases (board does not identify if cases involve students of staff):

One case: Port Hope High School (new case) and Camborne Public School in Cobourg (unchanged since Monday).

Story continues below advertisement